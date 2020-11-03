Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,008.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

SYRS stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $315.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

