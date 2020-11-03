Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $315.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,933 shares of company stock worth $254,582 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

