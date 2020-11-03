Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.08 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Sistemkoin. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and approximately $379,220.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00387945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003709 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 599,404,702 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Binance, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, YoBit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

