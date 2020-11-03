Taseko Mines (TGB) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Taseko Mines (NYSE: TGB) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Taseko Mines to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Taseko Mines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -19.41% -17.35% -5.61% Taseko Mines Competitors -17.86% -13.13% -1.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $249.40 million -$40.23 million -4.38 Taseko Mines Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.45

Taseko Mines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taseko Mines and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines Competitors 736 2824 2628 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 21.30%. Given Taseko Mines’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taseko Mines rivals beat Taseko Mines on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

