TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.75.

Shares of TRP opened at C$51.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.84%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

