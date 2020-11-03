TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

NYSE TCF opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

