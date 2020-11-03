TD Securities Boosts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $36.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altice USA to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 148.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,207,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,906,355 shares of company stock valued at $109,943,443 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

