TD Securities Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.05. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$27.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.13.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.