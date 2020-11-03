TD Securities Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.05. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$27.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.13.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
