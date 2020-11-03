TD Securities Increases Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to $3.25

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CPG. CIBC dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a hold rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.53.

CPG opened at $1.29 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $683.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 155.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 1.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,380,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

