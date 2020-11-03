TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price to $19.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.35 to $18.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.30.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

