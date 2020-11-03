TE Connectivity Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.
TE Connectivity has increased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.
Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
