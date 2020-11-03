TE Connectivity Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

