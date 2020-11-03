Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $415.00 at SVB Leerink

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.64.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock opened at $319.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $212,254 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Teleflex by 62.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $43,759,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Teleflex by 356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.