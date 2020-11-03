Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.26. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

