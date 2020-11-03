Telsey Advisory Group Raises Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $145.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peloton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion and a PE ratio of -79.89. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $139.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $455,157.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,054.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 984,684 shares of company stock valued at $90,379,726.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Peloton by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 570.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Peloton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.