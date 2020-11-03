Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Announces Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:TEN opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $449.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.91. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.
In other Tenneco news, EVP Scott Usitalo acquired 5,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
