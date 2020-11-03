Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Announces Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TEN opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $449.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.91. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other Tenneco news, EVP Scott Usitalo acquired 5,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

