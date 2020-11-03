Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TRUMY stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. Terumo has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Terumo alerts:

TRUMY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.