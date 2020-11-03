Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $6,415,883.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,226 shares of company stock valued at $20,747,009 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $130.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

