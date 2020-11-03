Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%.

TPL opened at $465.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.49. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $838.50.

Several analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

