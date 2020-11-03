Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Textron posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

TXT stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $891,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Textron by 10.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Textron by 1,303.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 56,466 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 19.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

