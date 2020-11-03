TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFFP stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

TFFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.