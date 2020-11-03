The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lowered by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

