The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded The Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.32.

BA stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.47. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,484,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in The Boeing by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

