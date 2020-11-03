The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,614 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,749. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

