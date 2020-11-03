The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to Buy

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.50. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 366.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 36.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

