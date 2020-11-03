The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The Community Financial has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $130.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

