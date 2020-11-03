The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at Piper Sandler

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Shares of EL stock opened at $223.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.65. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after purchasing an additional 348,208 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,137 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

