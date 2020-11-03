The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $223.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $237.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

