The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,870 Price Target

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,930 ($51.35) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,471.43 ($45.35).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,482.50 ($32.43) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,670.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,828.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

