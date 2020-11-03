The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

NYSE GS opened at $193.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

