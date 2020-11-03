The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $55-58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.73 million.

Several research firms have commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.80 million, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.