The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAC. TheStreet downgraded The Macerich from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Macerich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:MAC opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.81. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. The Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

