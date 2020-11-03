The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 96,054 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,863 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.77, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.