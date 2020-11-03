Thermon Group (THR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thermon Group stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.58 million, a PE ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.83. Thermon Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $27.73.

In other Thermon Group news, CEO Bruce Thames acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $89,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

