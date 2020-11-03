Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.97 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $44.10 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

