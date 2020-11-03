THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.06. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 7,174,231 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.55.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

