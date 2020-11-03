TOP Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. TOP has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $296,862.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00076670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00194719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.01113898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002568 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

