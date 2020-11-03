Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TIH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) to post earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock opened at C$85.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.98. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$89.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$279,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,358,006.40. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $3,831,010.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$76.00 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.56.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

