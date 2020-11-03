Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TIH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) to post earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock opened at C$85.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.98. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$89.28.
In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$279,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,358,006.40. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $3,831,010.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
