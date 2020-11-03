TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €42.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.73 ($45.56).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €27.09 ($31.87) on Friday. TOTAL SE has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.30.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

