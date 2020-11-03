Transphorm (TGAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Transphorm to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

