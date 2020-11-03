Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Update

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,377,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 5,680,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on TREVF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.20 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.15.

TREVF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

