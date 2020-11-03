TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of TrueBlue worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 82.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 24.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti raised their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of TBI opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.81.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

