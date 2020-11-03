U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 30.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

