UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €144.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €143.54 ($168.87).

MTX opened at €149.30 ($175.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of €151.06 and a 200 day moving average of €146.92. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

