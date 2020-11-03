UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.88. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

