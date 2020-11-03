UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NWG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NWG opened at $3.04 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

