Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.61. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

