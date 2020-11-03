United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Lowered to $31.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USM. ValuEngine lowered United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of USM opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 478 shares in the company, valued at $17,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United States Cellular by 762.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United States Cellular by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

