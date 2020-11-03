UniVision Engineering (LON:UVEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

UniVision Engineering Limited (LON:UVEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.01. UniVision Engineering shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.17.

UniVision Engineering Company Profile (LON:UVEL)

UniVision Engineering Limited, an investment holding company, designs, supplies, consults, installs, and maintains closed circuit televisions in the People's Republic of China. It provides video matrix switchers/controllers, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units and multiplexers, video distribution amplifiers, sequential video switcher, indoor camera enclosures, fiber optic transmitter/receivers, digital video recording systems, digital network surveillance systems, and digital security monitoring and control system software.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for UniVision Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniVision Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.