Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Raymond James

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of UPLD opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $568,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,407 shares in the company, valued at $75,522,274.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $3,632,859. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Upland Software by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.