Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Raymond James

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.
UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.
Shares of UPLD opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $568,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,407 shares in the company, valued at $75,522,274.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $3,632,859. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Upland Software by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
