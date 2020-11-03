Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 183.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 458,661 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,324,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.